Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Blue Dragon DS Trailer


Hope you're looking for some Blue Dragon DS footage. Hope you weren't, at the same time, looking for gameplay footage, because you won't find any here. What you will find is proof that Mistwalker, Feelplus and Brownie Brown (who all teamed up on the game) know full well that the DS can do JRPG pre-rendered scenes just fine, thank you very much.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles