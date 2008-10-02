Bomberman Heats Up Winter On PSN

Xbox Live Arcade has him, the WiiWare service has him, and come this Winter the PlayStation Network will finally have a special flavor of Hudson's legendary Bomberman franchise all of their own. Called Bomberman Ultra, the title will include 8-person online multiplayer across 14 different arenas, 4-person local multiplayer, and more than 50 different character costumes to swap around and customise to create your own unique bomberguy.

Really there isn't much to explain here. It's Bomberman, it's online multiplayer, and it's on its way to the PSN this Winter. Roll screenshots!

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND, BOMBERMAN TO DEBUT ON THE PLAYSTATION NETWORK WITH BOMBERMAN ULTRA

Hudson Entertainment's Award-Winning Series Returns With 8-Person Online Multiplayer Battles For PLAYSTATION®3 Computer Entertainment System Gamers this Winter

REDWOOD CITY, CA - October 1, 2008 - Hudson Entertainment, the North American publishing arm for Hudson Soft, today announced that they are releasing Bomberman Ultra, an all-new Bomberman for digital download on the PLAYSTATION Network this winter. Retaining classic gameplay elements combined with 8-person online multiplayer, full character customisation and gorgeous high-definition graphics, Bomberman Ultra is slated to launch worldwide this winter.

"The Bomberman series is one of the most popular brands in the history of Hudson Entertainment," said Sabine Duvall, Vice President of Product Development at Hudson Entertainment. "Bringing Bomberman Ultra to the PLAYSTATION3 computer entertainment system is a natural progression for the series and signifies our faith that the brand is beloved by gamers across all platforms."

Fans of the popular series will be able to compete with the best Bomberman players worldwide, as Bomberman Ultra delivers frantic 8-player multiplayer battles online in 14 exotic arenas, as well as 4-player local multiplayer. Players can customise their own Bomberman characters with more than 50 character costumes, resulting in more than 150,000 possible combinations!

Bomberman Ultra delivers frantic, explosive action, motivating players to remain competitive and fight to prove that they are the best Bomberman player in the world. Utilizing the leaderboards, players can track their ranking to see just how they good they really are, and what they need in order to bomb their way to the top of the chart!

About Bomberman Originally launched in the US in 1987, the game captured gamers' hearts with its simple yet challenging gameplay. With over 60 iterations on nearly all major consoles since then, and over 10 million units sold, winning accolades as the best multiplayer game of all time, this classic game has stood the test of time. Along the way, it also pioneered the "party game" genre, encouraging groups of 4 or more friends to duke it out in one room, and was the first series to contribute to Hudson's reputation as the number one party game company.