Booth Companion Showcase: EA Does More Harm Than Good

We're sure the EA booth companions at Tokyo Game Show had great personalities. Lovely girls, the kind you could take home to mother. But those outfits! Unless they were designed by John Madden himself, the horrible pastiche of red, green, yellow, cyan and camouflage is inexcusable. It looked like Piet Mondrian had puked on a gaggle of aspiring Japanese models wearing potato sacks. This is not how a multi-billion dollar publisher should attempt to lure TGS attendees into playing Mirror's Edge. Tsk tsk.

