Booth Companion Showcase: Tecmo Stays Classy, Trashy

The booth companion costume designers at Tecmo haven't deviated too far from the norm for Tokyo Game Show 2008. Heels, short shorts and tube tops are being worn in spades at TGS, with a handful of exhibitors (Sony, for one) keeping it a bit classier on the total amount of less flesh revealed. Tecmo went for the industry standard "nearly naked" look, opting for an extra, gossamer thin layer of tacky, shimmering polyester negligee.

Tecmo was surprisingly protective of its booth companions, asking that we refrain from snapping some of the girls. Booth reps didn't ask, so much as they threw up big "X" arms in our faces. Serious business.

