Booth Showcase: Capcom's Money Printing Apparatus

By far the two biggest draws of TGS were the Square Enix and Capcom booths. But you know what, Square Enix doesn't count. Everyone was there for trailers. Capcom's booth, meanwhile, was chock-full of playable demos, from Resident Evil 5 to Street Fighter IV to probably the most popular demo on the showroom floor, Monster Hunter 3 on the Wii. Click through for a tour.