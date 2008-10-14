Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Booth Showcase: Microsoft's Big Push

As you'd expect from a company that's starting to pick up a little steam in Japan, Microsoft went all-out with its booth at this year's TGS. The booth looked bigger, they had a lot more demo units on-hand (seemed like half of them were for Star Ocean), and no other company had so liberally employed the use of booth companions. Click below for a tour of the place.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles