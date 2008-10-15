Booth Showcase: SNK Is The King Of Fighters, Boobs

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

We close out our TGS booth tours with SNK's. Thanks for stickin' around. It was both larger and more impressive than last year's mild effort, thanks in most part to the presence of an row of eight playable King of Fighters XII arcade cabinets. Oh, and two 60" LCD's showcasing that action, helping make it easily the most visually impressive game of the show. The rest of the stuff in their booth (ie anything not King of Fighters) was standard SNK fare: boobs, more boobs and mouse pads with boobs on them.
