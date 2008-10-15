Booth Showcase: Yes, Sega Were At TGS

For a publisher of their size and stature, Sega's Tokyo Game Show booth was a little on the disappointing side. Nothing on hand was really wowing the crowd - not even the promise of a new Sonic game (Unleashed) - and were it not for the mild excitement accompanying Yakuza 3 the booth would have been one of the emptiest of the major publishers.
