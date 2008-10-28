Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Three games atop the British sales charts, three games with the number "2" after them. Or "II". Same thing. Point is, seems last week, the British were on the lookout for the comfort and reassurance that only a sequel (or continuation of a series) can provide. Fable II, Saints Row II, Far Cry 2, Pro Evo 8, FIFA 16...you get the idea. Well done to Dead Space, then, as it somehow managed to enter the charts at #10 without a 2, II, 2009 or "For The Wii" after its name.

[British individual format charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Image]

