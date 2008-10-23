Brits Arrested Over Counterfeit Wiis

Two men have been arrested in Northern Ireland after police found a bunch of counterfeit Wii consoles in the back of their car. Not Viis, or any other kind of trademark-dodging contraption, but "fake Nintendo Wii consoles". The pair were aged 22 and 19. Now's as good a time to remind you as any that, with Christmas coming up, if you can't find a Wii on a retail store shelf, whatever you do, don't buy a Wii from a shifty-looking Irishman selling them from the boot of his car. There's a chance you'll regret your purchase.

