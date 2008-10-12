Brown Man Bedtime Story

The setting: Enterbrain's (publisher of Famitsu) TGS booth. The man? Brown Man. Otherwise known as Toshihiro Nagoshi. The event: no idea, can't speak Japanese, but from the relaxed vibe and the crossed legs we're pretty sure he's reading everyone a bedtime story. Something about Yakuza, monkey's balls, tanning salons and rip-off track pants. Oh, and ice cream.
