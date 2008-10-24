Burt Reynolds Doing You're in the Movies TV Ads

During the 1970s and early 1980s, Burt Reynolds was one of the biggest actors in Hollywood, starring in classics like Deliverance and Smokey and the Bandit. The guy even released a solo album and posed in the buff in magazine Cosmopolitan. He was a superstar! As a superstar, he knows all about stardom. No wonder Microsoft has roped in Reynolds for promoting its interactive game You're in the Movies. Says Reynolds:

It's great to be able to share some of my experience with everyone about what it takes to be a movie star. You're in the Movies on Xbox 360 allows everyone to have a piece of the action and have a fun time with their friends and family, staring in their own features, from the comfort of their own homes.

And they don't even have to pose naked on dead animal pelts in Cosmo! The 70-plus-year-old Reynolds will be appearing the game's TV spots fully clothed (we hope). Press release after the jump. Burt Reynolds above. Naked.

BURT REYNOLDS GIVES SCREEN TESTS MASTERCLASS FOR YOU'RE IN THE MOVIES

October 23 2008, Xbox 360 today revealed that screen legend Burt Reynolds will front a series of TV and magazine advertising spots for its unique new interactive title "You're in the Movies." The commercials will feature Reynolds using his long and illustrious career as a part of the tinsel town A-list, starring in more than 90 feature films to date, to show would be leading men and women how to become stars by transforming their living rooms into Hollywood studios, capturing the attention and participation of family and friends.

Available exclusively on Xbox 360 this holiday, "You're in the Movies" is the first and only game of its kind. The commercials will show how the game transports players into a magical world of cinema and hilarious improvisations. Using the Xbox LIVE Vision camera, players' actions are captured and placed into short, riotous films that put the spotlight on the unique and often dubious acting talents of friends and family. Whether the performance in "You're in the Movies," are worthy of an Oscar or Razzie, players' clips never end up on the cutting room floor.

The TV commercial will be seen on screen around the globe, premiering in the US on November 17th 2008 on VH1. Mr Reynolds will also star in a new website to further introduce consumers to experience the unique fun of "You're in the Movies."

"You're in the Movies" has been developed by Zoë Mode, and will be available this holiday for $69.99 for bundle with Xbox LIVE Vision camera (estimated retail price).