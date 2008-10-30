We've conquered the Roman Republic, jousted through medieval times, and worked our way up to shogun. Now set between the 18th and 19th century, the fight continues on land and sea in Empire: Total War. These new screens give us a closer glimpse of what it'll be like to take your ships into naval battle - as well as commanding your massive armies.
By Land And Sea, New Empire: Total War Screens
