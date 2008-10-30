Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

By Land And Sea, New Empire: Total War Screens

We've conquered the Roman Republic, jousted through medieval times, and worked our way up to shogun. Now set between the 18th and 19th century, the fight continues on land and sea in Empire: Total War. These new screens give us a closer glimpse of what it'll be like to take your ships into naval battle - as well as commanding your massive armies.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles