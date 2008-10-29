Call of Duty: World At War Beta Is Go!

The multiplayer beta for Treyarch's Call of Duty: World At War is now live for Xbox 360 and PC gamers. Text doesn't matter now; head over to the official Call of Duty Headquarters web site and if you haven't already signed up for an account, do so immediately to grab your beta token. Everyone else is doing it and pounding the file mirrors right now.

Call of Duty: World At War Multiplayer Beta [Call of Duty HQ - thanks Andrew!]