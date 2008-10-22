Cammy, Zangief, And Blanka Look Better In HD

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Capcom assures us that Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix, the game they've been teasing us with since last year, is heading our way soon via Xbox Live Arcade and the PlayStation Network. While they don't have a concrete date as of yet, they are close enough that they've decided to celebrate with shots showing off three new World Warriors, Cammy, Blanka, and Zangief. I choose to top the post with my favourite of the three. Pretty in pink, isn't she? Hit the gallery for more shots along with actually screens of the characters in action.

