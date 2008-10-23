'Can You Pat A Patapon?'

Rhetorical question. We don't really care whether you can or can't. That's your business. We only care about Patapons and petting in the context of game art done in the style of Dr. Seuss. Like this piece, by Rebecca Clements. Which, after a hard day's internetting, was enough to put smiles on our mean, tired faces.

Pata Pata Patapon [Eegra]