Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

'Can You Pat A Patapon?'

Rhetorical question. We don't really care whether you can or can't. That's your business. We only care about Patapons and petting in the context of game art done in the style of Dr. Seuss. Like this piece, by Rebecca Clements. Which, after a hard day's internetting, was enough to put smiles on our mean, tired faces.

Pata Pata Patapon [Eegra]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles