Capcom 'Cautiously Optimistic' re: MM9 Sales; Pre-Emptively Debunks All Figures

Nintendo Everything reports Capcom's Christian Svensson, VP of Business Development, says earlier reports of Mega Man 9 doing 140,000 US downloads in one week for the Wii are incorrect. "Any numbers you've seen or quoted are not correct," Svensson said. "That said, I think we're cautiously optimistic about MM9's performance."

For the record, VGChartz seems to be the source of the 140,000 figure, which it says would make Mega Man 9 No. 3 for lifetime sales and revenue on WiiWare. Sounds like good enough news to me, considering it doesn't include any PS3 or 360 sales, but it ain't true, says Capcom.



