Capcom Gets Its Own PlayStation Store

As a, I don't know, reward for their continued excellence in the field of digital delivery content, Capcom have been given their own company-branded PlayStation Store. Visit this Capcom store and you'll find all of Capcoms stuff - demos, games, themes, etc - in the one spot. The store was Sony's idea, which means we'll probably see other company shopfronts spring up in the coming months. As for the 360, Capcom say that the impending launch of the New Xbox Experience dash means they can hopefully do something similar on Microsoft's console.

