While I was uncertain about Castlevania Judgment before, their current trend of releasing characters three at a time has me downright troubled. The game comes out next month, and while part of me thinks this could just be a clever way to build up suspense for the game's release, the more cynical side of me suspects they are just making the whole thing up as they go along. These new screenshots show off three new characters, Carmilla, the eternal servant of Dracula, Trevor Belmont, the Belmont named after my old dog, and Golem. Yes, we get to fight as Golem, and while he certainly looks cool, he was hardly at the top of my list. Hell, I'd rather play as an annoying flying Medusa head than Golem. Oh well, there's still time. *crosses fingers* Screenies on the link.
Castlevania Judgment's Latest Trio Of Gothic Misfits
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink