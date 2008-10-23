Cave Story Wii Makes Me Want A New Wii

My current Wii doesn't get much use. OK, it gets no use. But that's not to say I wouldn't turn down the chance to get another one! Though it couldn't just be any Wii. If I had to get a new Wii - and Nintendo wouldn't let me have one of those HDD-equipped ones - I'd want this one. Because if I got it, how many other people could say they owned a Wii that had been doodled all over by Pixel, the dude who created Cave Story? Doodles of Cave Story characters, all over both the console and the controllers? Not many people, that's how many.

