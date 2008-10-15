Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Champions Online Closed Beta

Pow! Thwack! Other cliched superhero noises that may not have anything to do with this game! Champions Online is entering closed beta and curious would-be heroes can sign up now via the official website.

Based on the tabletop RPG Champions, the game offers highly customisable player characters complete with back story and a unique Nemesis system that lets you design an arch enemy for your caped (or not! IT'S UP TO YOU!) crusader.

The beta kicks off in mid-November, with the full game expected in the spring. No word yet if your beta characters will be transferable to the retail title so best not get too attached, just in case.

Champions Online beta signups [Champions Online via Gamershell]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles