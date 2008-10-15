Champions Online Closed Beta

Pow! Thwack! Other cliched superhero noises that may not have anything to do with this game! Champions Online is entering closed beta and curious would-be heroes can sign up now via the official website.

Based on the tabletop RPG Champions, the game offers highly customisable player characters complete with back story and a unique Nemesis system that lets you design an arch enemy for your caped (or not! IT'S UP TO YOU!) crusader.

The beta kicks off in mid-November, with the full game expected in the spring. No word yet if your beta characters will be transferable to the retail title so best not get too attached, just in case.

Champions Online beta signups [Champions Online via Gamershell]