Chaos;Head Noah, More Japan-Specific Xbox 360 Content

As announced back in late August, the smash hit computer visual novel Chaos;Head is getting an Xbox 360 port of the sci-fi thriller. The story follows a high schooler who discovers a brutal murder while heading home. The murders continue and the student tries to contend with the reality that unravels around him. The port is called Chaos:Head Noah, and the game's website indicates that the console version should be getting new content when released February 2009. New content is good.

