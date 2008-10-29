Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Chaos;Head Noah, More Japan-Specific Xbox 360 Content

As announced back in late August, the smash hit computer visual novel Chaos;Head is getting an Xbox 360 port of the sci-fi thriller. The story follows a high schooler who discovers a brutal murder while heading home. The murders continue and the student tries to contend with the reality that unravels around him. The port is called Chaos:Head Noah, and the game's website indicates that the console version should be getting new content when released February 2009. New content is good.

A just released and slightly risky screenshot after the jump.


News魅惑の妄想AVG『CHAOS；HEAD』がXbox 360に登場！ 発売は2009年2月 [Dengeki Online]

