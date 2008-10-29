Check Out My Sweet Pip-Boy Watch

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

OK, this Pip-Boy Digital Clock probably isn't meant to be worn on the wrist. Sure I can slip my girlish wrists through the plastic and walk around like it was meant to be worn, but the thing keeps sliding around. Good thing too, because if I had manly Fahey wrists and the thing did fit properly I'd totally make this my new watch.

The digital clock, which just arrived on my doorstep, is part of Bethesday Softworks fabulous Fallout 3 Survival Edition box set which also includes an art book, a making of DVD, a bobble head and a metal lunch box. Oh, also the game, it includes the game.

Hit the jump for some close ups of this must have special edition.






  • Adam cox Guest

    Did you have to modify it at all to be able to wear it?

  • rob Guest

    The first one I bought was stolen from a bus stop during its trip to the post office. The second one got lost in the mail. here is hoping the 3rd one gets to my door :'(

  • silicon avatar Guest

    How long did it last before it stopped working? My clock lasted about 2 weeks and died permanently.

