Check Out My Sweet Pip-Boy Watch

OK, this Pip-Boy Digital Clock probably isn't meant to be worn on the wrist. Sure I can slip my girlish wrists through the plastic and walk around like it was meant to be worn, but the thing keeps sliding around. Good thing too, because if I had manly Fahey wrists and the thing did fit properly I'd totally make this my new watch.

The digital clock, which just arrived on my doorstep, is part of Bethesday Softworks fabulous Fallout 3 Survival Edition box set which also includes an art book, a making of DVD, a bobble head and a metal lunch box. Oh, also the game, it includes the game.

