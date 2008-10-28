Chun-Li Invites You To 'Hit It Again For the First Time'

Capcom's gone dizzy for and silly for slogans. The home console advertising push for SFIV features characters fighting against block-coloured backgrounds with big, cheeky text. Some of them work and work really well and some do not at all. Any favorites?
Take a squizz at these screenies to help decide.
Capcom's gone dizzy for and silly for slogans. The home console advertising push for SFIV features characters fighting against block-coloured backgrounds with big, cheeky text. Some of them work and work really well and some do not at all. Any favorites?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink