Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Classic Controller For Wii Monster Hunter 3

For those who actually like pressing buttons (hello!), Capcom's Wii title Monster Hunter 3 (tri) can use the console's Classic Controller. This of course will keep the controls in line with the previous entries in the MH franchise. The game will feature a split screen mode as well for simultaneous co-op play. Make that, simultaneous offline co-op play.

Comments

  • semaj2318 Guest

    MH3 for USA please? I would love a chance to play online for the first time (I just started this summer.)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles