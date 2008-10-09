For those who actually like pressing buttons (hello!), Capcom's Wii title Monster Hunter 3 (tri) can use the console's Classic Controller. This of course will keep the controls in line with the previous entries in the MH franchise. The game will feature a split screen mode as well for simultaneous co-op play. Make that, simultaneous offline co-op play.
Classic Controller For Wii Monster Hunter 3
Comments
MH3 for USA please? I would love a chance to play online for the first time (I just started this summer.)