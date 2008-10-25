Classic Games Cupcake Tower With Companion Cube Centerpiece

It's been a while since we last featured a Game Cake on Kotaku. Maybe it was an unconscious editorial response to the obesity epidemic, maybe it was just our collective blood sugar hitting a critical redline.

Whatever the reason for the absence of gâteaux de jeu, this birthday treat from blogger Kim Vallee to her husband (and former Xevious world record holder!) Jerome was special enough to attract our attention.

Montreal's Clever Cupcakes were commissioned to create a set of, well, cupcakes emblazoned with retro gaming icons such as Space Invaders, Frogger and Robotron, artfully arranged around a tower crowned with a delicious Weighted Companion Cube.

Oh, and they played Still Alive while the birthday boy cut the 'cube. Nice.

