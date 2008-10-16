Clock Tower Movie Starring Mila Jovovich

Mila Jovovich sure loves those Hollywood game adaptations. She's already cut her teeth on the big screen version of Resident Evil, and now she's just signed on to star as character Alyssa Barron in the long-in-development-hell Clock Tower film. The movie is based on the Konami suspense titles of the same name. Martin Weisz (The Hills Have Eyes II) will take the reigns as director and scribe Eric Poppen penned the script. Hope it's good!

