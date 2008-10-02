Close Up With The DSi (Alright, Who's Buying?)

Announced today at a Nintendo press conference in Tokyo, here are the first non-PR pictures of the Nintendo DSi, including a look at the portable's box. Nothing quite like packaging. After the jump, there's a close-up of the DSi, a blurry close-up at that. But it does show the new DSi interface.
Our question: Who's keen on picking this up?
任天堂、「ニンテンドーDSi」を発表30万画素カメラ付、SDカードスロット付で11月1日発売 [Game Watch Impress]
これがニンテンドーDSiだ！ [Famitsu]
i am defs picking this baby up!
But i am also keeping my DSLite for GBA playback