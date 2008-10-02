Close Up With The DSi (Alright, Who's Buying?)

Announced today at a Nintendo press conference in Tokyo, here are the first non-PR pictures of the Nintendo DSi, including a look at the portable's box. Nothing quite like packaging. After the jump, there's a close-up of the DSi, a blurry close-up at that. But it does show the new DSi interface.

Our question: Who's keen on picking this up?



