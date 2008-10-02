Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Close Up With The DSi (Alright, Who's Buying?)

Announced today at a Nintendo press conference in Tokyo, here are the first non-PR pictures of the Nintendo DSi, including a look at the portable's box. Nothing quite like packaging. After the jump, there's a close-up of the DSi, a blurry close-up at that. But it does show the new DSi interface.

Our question: Who's keen on picking this up?


任天堂、「ニンテンドーDSi」を発表30万画素カメラ付、SDカードスロット付で11月1日発売 [Game Watch Impress]
これがニンテンドーDSiだ！ [Famitsu]

Comments

  • TheMoth Guest

    i am defs picking this baby up!
    But i am also keeping my DSLite for GBA playback

    0
  • yiggs Guest

    I dunno.... if R4 still works it might be worth buying :P=D

    0
  • prince Guest

    So you're happy to fork out $200+ for an ever-so-slightly-larger screen with 'audio enhancements' and a rubbish camera, but not actually buy any of the games?

    Makes me sad.

    0
  • Maxii Guest

    Um.. 'Prince' it is actually £149.99 but if u take ur old Ds lite into 'GAME' you get it half price. also in some places you can get a game half price when buying the new DS lite.

    I really would like one, my mum said yes if i beahve :k x

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles