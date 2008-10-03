Club Nintendo Finally Coming Stateside

Stars. My god it's full of stars. Big news came at the very end of Nintendo's super-special press conference in San Francisco today, when President Reggie Fils-Aime announced that the Club Nintendo, the customer loyalty program already in place in Europe, Japan, South Africa, and Australia, is finally going to make its way to North America this holiday season. Running in a similar fashion to the previously established programs, fans will be able to collect points by completing surveys and registering products to save up for nifty premium items from a North American Stars Catalog.