UPDATE: COG Tag Promotion Now Running Via EBGames

Word from an "Australian Xbox 360 Street Team" member is that the hidden COG tag viral promo for Gears of War 2 may be hitting Australia today. In the US this meant GPS clues to find hidden tags, with prizes along for the ride. No more details than that some hidden tags may be about to be announced. And release date just a week away... [Thanks Doobs!]

UPDATE: Reader Brendan Bennett sent us the EB Games email that announced the comp this morning. Very rare collectors items have been hidden in the real world, plus one virtual item hidden on the EB Games site that earns you a real one, and finders win the tag plus a GoW2 shirt signed by Cliffy B. Hit the jump to see the full message in one big image.