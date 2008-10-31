UPDATE: COG Tag Promotion Now Running Via EBGames

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Word from an "Australian Xbox 360 Street Team" member is that the hidden COG tag viral promo for Gears of War 2 may be hitting Australia today. In the US this meant GPS clues to find hidden tags, with prizes along for the ride. No more details than that some hidden tags may be about to be announced. And release date just a week away... [Thanks Doobs!]

UPDATE: Reader Brendan Bennett sent us the EB Games email that announced the comp this morning. Very rare collectors items have been hidden in the real world, plus one virtual item hidden on the EB Games site that earns you a real one, and finders win the tag plus a GoW2 shirt signed by Cliffy B. Hit the jump to see the full message in one big image.gearswar2-ebpromo.jpg

Comments

  • EzyLee Guest

    Yup, got my email from EB about it all today.

  • attila Guest

    I think most of them have been claimed - the clues weren't that tough.

  • Ilyena Guest

    @atilla:

    Already!? The competition has only been on for like, 3 hours.

  • Zoomzoom Guest

    At the moment 4 are still left. Not sure about the virtual cog

  • Nacks @Nath

    I was going to head into the Albert St store in Brisbane (the first clue, "I rule Monaco." Ruler of Monaco is Prince Albert) this morning, but by the time I was ready the site said it had been claimed. The rest (as near as I can tell) are in Perth, Sydney, Canberra and somewhere in Victoria. Sucks for people that don't live in a capital city though.

  • Micheal Guest

    Hey zoom zoom, whats the website with the clues? i have looked everywhere and cant find it

  • morkysouth @Mork

    How can you tell which have been claimed?? I can't find that anywhere on the EB Games site.

  • Nacks @Nath

    @Michael, Mork

    Go to Xbox 360 accessories and click on the red controller. The portal link will pop up.

  • Zoomzoom Guest

    What nath said :)

    3 out of 7 left now.... i think i know where one is... but im stuck at work :(

  • Charcoal Guest

    I'm guessing they're all gone, because I can't log in on that page.

  • Plastalmonus Guest

    I have asked 2 EB's in Melbourne so far and both times they had no idea what I was talking about. One offered to give me the tags if I pre-ordered the Limited Edition.
    Seriously guys, learn to run a competition.

  • EzyLee Guest

    If you live in Canberra... Go to the Canberra Centre "Store 2. The Centre of Fashion". Still hasn't been collected yet. I am 5 minutes away but am working and CBF.

  • Juzzy Guest

    i now where the one in canberra is but i live in qld!!!!!

  • EzyLee Guest

    The virtual cog has been claimed. I am working on getting my girl in to the store where I think one is in. Wish me luck!

  • Tim Guest

    THE LOCATION OF EB PRIZE - Canberra

    Spoilers below
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .

    .
    .
    .
    .
    ..
    .
    .
    .
    .

    Ok Canberra folks: One of the clues is "The Centre of Fashion"

    This is the current slogan of "The Canberra Centre" which happens to house an eb games store. Probably a very good bet.

    If you read this and win the game I'd love you to send me the tags as a trophy. fourlancer(spl4t)gmail.com

  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    I know where one is too, but I'm stuck in work, and also going there would require going to a certain shopping center that is pretty much the definition of Hell on Earth. Which is kind of appropriate I guess.

  • Howzee Guest

    "the centre of fashion" - canberra?
    "north of me is the domain" - sydney?
    not sure about "mcleod's daughter's". unless there's an EB store in Drover's Run :S

    I'm from WA so i have no hope of getting either of these
    I'm pretty sure no. 7 was Perth
    "an elegant bird of the water", Perth is on the swan river

  • sanchez Guest

    yep the George st one in Sydeny has been claimed. It was the "watch out for that tree" one.

  • Jim Guest

    I know where the victoria one is but i cant go til tomorrow

  • Jack Guest

    Hey was the watch out for that tree 1 for Teetree plaza in adelaide?

  • GhostwhoWalkz Guest

    Just looking through the store locator on the EB website, Cairns Central EBGames is on the corner of Mcleod & Spence...(McLeod's Daughters...)
    A bit too obvious but worth a trip for anyone in the area??

  • micheal Guest

    ANYONE know what mcleods daughters is? I'm in SA i spent whole day trying to find it, I went to ingle Farm and the guy had no clue, the other stores didn't even have managers =\

  • Bill Guest

    The mcleod's daughters one is adelade or close to there, but i'm in NSW. If you get it send me something so i know if i'm right.

  • doopliss Guest

    Just me being helpful, the WA one has gone anyway..

    TASMANIA - HOBART COG

    It's at Cat & Fiddle arcade, 51 Murray St. The clue says, "north of me is the domain". Looking on google maps, the shop Games Domain appears to be on Elizabeth Street, and below on Murray Street is EB Games. Go there, I think the cog is there. Cat and fiddle arcade. If you win, I don't think there is a chance but could you send me just the t-shirt? email [email protected]

