Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Community Games And The New Xbox Experience

Video: Xbox LIVE Community Games In this week's look at the New Xbox Experience, Microsoft's Larry Hryb chats with XNA Community Manager Kathleen Sanders about how XNA Community games will function within the Xbox Live revamp, due out November 19th. Aside from the fact that the community games will have their own channel, the video really just plays like an overview of the community creation program in general. Not really all that much of an update, but it's nice to know they're on their way.

New Xbox Experience: Community Games [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles