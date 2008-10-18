Community Games And The New Xbox Experience

Video: Xbox LIVE Community Games In this week's look at the New Xbox Experience, Microsoft's Larry Hryb chats with XNA Community Manager Kathleen Sanders about how XNA Community games will function within the Xbox Live revamp, due out November 19th. Aside from the fact that the community games will have their own channel, the video really just plays like an overview of the community creation program in general. Not really all that much of an update, but it's nice to know they're on their way.

New Xbox Experience: Community Games [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]