Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Competition: Saints Row 2 Giveaway: Wannabe Gangsta Stylez!

saintsrow-gangsta.jpgAw yeah! You know, once upon a time I was a serious ball player. Six nights a week, regional reps (word up to my old friends from Bankstown Bruins and Shoalhaven Tigers!) But that was all back when Jordan still played for the Bulls. Hell, Larry Bird still played (Celtics champions again!!). Now all I can do is mug for the camera and remember how good I USED to look in a basketball shirt. But that's okay! When I think gangsta I don't need to play, I just need to pose.

For your chance to win one of two Saints Row 2 packs, with a copy of the game and one of these limited Saints Row basketball singlets plus a Saints Row 2 gold bullet 1GB USB key (that's the thing between my teeth), send us photos of your best wannabe gangsta poses, with evidence in the photo that you took it for Kotaku. We have one copy for PS3 and one copy for X360, so flag which you want and we will give one to our favourite photo from a user of each platform. Plus two more winners will score a gold bullet 1GB USB key. Send your efforts to [email protected]. You have until November 14!

One of you gets this shirt worn by yours truly. I won't say which, as I'd hate to hear you bleached it to get the Shay off.

[Terms and Conditions]

Comments

  • dartmerc Guest

    I'm sorry, but that photo has set the bar too high.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles