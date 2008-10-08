Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Confirming what we heard last year, several ...

Confirming what we heard last year, several sources tell us that eagerly awaited (and purdy fighter) The King of Fighters XII will be coming to Xbox 360, PS3 and PC. Hope to hear more about the game come later this week when the Tokyo Game Show gets fully underway.

Comments

  • petey Guest

    only took 15 years of emulation for snk to realize people want to play their games on the pc...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles