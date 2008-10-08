Confirming what we heard last year, several sources tell us that eagerly awaited (and purdy fighter) The King of Fighters XII will be coming to Xbox 360, PS3 and PC. Hope to hear more about the game come later this week when the Tokyo Game Show gets fully underway.
only took 15 years of emulation for snk to realize people want to play their games on the pc...