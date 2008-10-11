Console Diablo III A Teeny Tiny Bit More Likely

Anyone keeping score in the 'will Diablo III appear on a console' stakes can add another tiny tick to the Yay! side of the board.

Speaking at Blizzcon, Blizzard's Mike Morhaime offered the following slim olive branch.

"Every game we have the discussion about which platforms make the most sense," said Morhaime "As Diablo 3 takes shape, I think we'll do an evaluation."

Diablo 3 May Hit Consoles [Shacknews]