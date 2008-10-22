Console Old Republic 'Under Consideration'

Now that we've got a name and a genre to go with the Bioware/EA Star Wars title, we can move onto other questions. Like this one: will Star Wars: Old Republic be making its way to consoles? EA are playing it coy, EA Games president Frank Gibeau saying that, along with a console version of Warhammer Online, it's "under consideration". Hardly committal, but then, these are early days. So give it time. If we had two money-printing licenses sitting around on PC, and could theoretically port them to consoles, we'd have them "under consideration" too.

