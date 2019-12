The guys from UK site Gamer ran into Grammy-winning rapper Coolio in the elevator on the way to a Guitar Hero World Tour demo at a hotel recently. Of course they invited him along to check the game out.

After taking on La Bamba, Coolio was peer-pressured into taking a stab at Beat It and Gamer captured the whole thing on video. Wow, he really can't hit those Michael Jackson high notes. But he does trash talk the game after eeking by on medium.

FEATURE: Coolio vs Guitar Hero: Who will win?