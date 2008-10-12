Cosplay Alley: The Other Side Of The Lens

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Tart yourself up in the style of your favourite anime or video game character, ladies, and the lonely Tokyo Game Show hordes will eat you alive. Photographically, that is. When a largely bare-assed Cammy strutted her way out to Cosplay Alley, she instantly broke a dozen hearts, perhaps twice that number of zippers. Security was forced to insert itself into the situation, politely asking this top-shelf Cammy clone to move along, step to the side, attempting to stem the flow of bodily fluids from becoming a knee deep pool. It was gruesome.

Clearly, the full version of this photo could be considered not safe for work — and at TGS, safe for wank — so it will have to reside after the jump.

You can expect a bombardment of master class cosplay action later, perfect for you to Save As... and view in a slideshow at your leisure.

