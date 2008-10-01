Cosplay And Running To World of Warcraft Weight Loss

Forget Wii Fit, try World of Warcraft fit. WoW player Althaea has hooked up WoW to a treadmill. And that's not all, oh no. Althaea, along with his buff gym buddy, don wigs, plastic ears and carry swords as they jog on the treadmill and cause their in game avatars to break on a sprint. The excercise not only helped Althaea diagnose his sleep apnea and even lose 100 pounds.

Lose 100 Pounds With 'World of Warcraft' [G4TV via Wonderland]