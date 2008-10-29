Cube FPS Engine Ported To iPhone

Fernlightniing has rolled his own iPhone port of Cube - an open source 3D FPS engine - and sent it off to Apple for their approval. Cube might look a little elderly on today's PCs (the sequel, Sauerbraten is being developed at the moment) but its does look quite impressive

This video clip will give you an idea of how impressive, but be warned - the person speaking (the developer, one assumes) sounds as though he is trying not to let anyone else in the room hear that he is recording a demo video and mumbles all the way through it. It is quite annoying.

Cube [Fernlightning]