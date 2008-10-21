Custom Castle Crashers You Will Never Own

Teddy Troops are typical examples of that strain of kidult 'collectible' not-really-a-toy that they sell in those shops that also sell skateboarding clothes to people who don't own boards, and never will.

Soon, the economic downturn will mean that such frivolous purchases will be beyond the spending power of anyone not likely to be on MTV Cribs but until that fateful day, people will keep buying the grumpy military-themed bears and - with luck - customising them into awesome Castle Crasher merch like this.

Custom Castle Crashers Teddy Troops [Albotas - thanks to BrownKidd for the tip]