Custom Metal Gear Solid 4 PS3 Goes For $US17,100

The mind-blowing Metal Gear Solid 4-themed PlayStation 3, modded by Morpheon Mods and signed by Mr. Hideo Kojima himself, has been *gavel whack* SOLD to the eBay gentleman in the back for an astounding $US17,100. The current exchange rate means that's a metric shitton of cash, far more than we had ever expected. Some cut of that seventeen grand goes to the Child's Play Charity, possibly as much as $US2,565, if that authorisation letter from the organisation is accurate.

Let's all genuinely hope that the winning bidder, eBay member "charles_is_on_welfare," is ironically named.

Playstation 3 PS3 Metal Gear Solid 4 Mod Signed Kojima [eBay]