Cut Warhammer Online Classes Return In December

Empire and Dark Elf Warhammer Online players rejoice! Two of the classes cut from the game back in July are set to make their triumphant return in December, and your races shall soon have tanks! In his first State of the Game post, Mythic's Mark Jacobs announced that the Dark Elf Black Guard and Empire Knight of the Blazing Sun are both returning in a big way.

I'm happy to announce that in December, the Black Guard and the Knight of the Blazing Sun will officially be part of WAR. We have very special plans around their appearance and in our next newsletter we will provide full details about that exciting and rather novel event.

Having played a Dark Elf for a good 10 levels, I can say that yes, we noticed we had no tanks, and it hurt, badly. Soon those damn High Elf Swordmasters will get what's coming to them! (*hides his Swordmaster alt*)

