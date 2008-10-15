We know, he's not your usual source for hot gaming news, but Dan Ackroyd's got a trusting face. That and he's, you know, closely involved in this whole Ghostbusters thing. Speaking with Dallas radio station 105.3 KLLI this morning, the Ghostbusters star said that the currently in-limbo game has been picked up by Atari, and is about "a year away" from being released. Now, he could just be reading Kotaku, since we said the same thing last month, but we'd like to think he doesn't, and instead heard this somewhere else. Ackroyd's too classy to hang around here commenting about Shenmue and shitty Wii games.
Dan Ackroyd: Ghostbusters Picked Up By Atari, Still A 'Year Away'
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink