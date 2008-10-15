Dan Ackroyd: Ghostbusters Picked Up By Atari, Still A 'Year Away'

We know, he's not your usual source for hot gaming news, but Dan Ackroyd's got a trusting face. That and he's, you know, closely involved in this whole Ghostbusters thing. Speaking with Dallas radio station 105.3 KLLI this morning, the Ghostbusters star said that the currently in-limbo game has been picked up by Atari, and is about "a year away" from being released. Now, he could just be reading Kotaku, since we said the same thing last month, but we'd like to think he doesn't, and instead heard this somewhere else. Ackroyd's too classy to hang around here commenting about Shenmue and shitty Wii games.