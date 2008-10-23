David Hasselhoff To Be Playable In PAIN

David Hasselhoff is coming to PAIN. People magazine reveals today that the star of Knight Rider, Baywatch and America's Got Talent will be ensuring his résumé remains consistent as one of the celebrity torture victims in the expansion PAIN Amusement Park for the PlayStation 3.
Hasselhoff — or "The Hoff" as he's keen to refer to himself — says he's not much of a gamer, but tells People that the idea of being the subject of virtual sadism "was just hysterical to me." Mr. Hasselhoff plans to inflict his own unique brand of suffering on PAIN players with an in-game cover of Culture Club's "Do You Really Want To Hurt Me." Truly, there are no winners here.
Video of Hasselhoff being bandied about one of PAIN's levels is at People.com.
