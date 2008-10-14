Dead Mountaineer's Hotel Stranded Until 2009

Lighthouse Interactive has announced that their PC-based whodunit Dead Mountaineer's Hotel has been pushed back until early next year to allow the developers to "further polish the game and deliver a great experience."

Dead Mountaineer's is an atmospheric-looking mystery title based on the novel by Russian sci-fi writers Boris and Arkady Strugatsky. The Strugatskys also wrote Roadside Picnic - a tale of post apocalyptic scavengers that was a major influence on the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games.

The game is described as a "character-driven, non-linear game with multiple endings" and looks - to us at least - like it might be a 3D point-and-click style adventure.

New Release Date Announced for Dead Mountaineer's Hotel [Lighthouse Interactive]