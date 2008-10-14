Dead Mountaineer's Hotel Stranded Until 2009

Lighthouse Interactive has announced that their PC-based whodunit Dead Mountaineer's Hotel has been pushed back until early next year to allow the developers to "further polish the game and deliver a great experience."
Dead Mountaineer's is an atmospheric-looking mystery title based on the novel by Russian sci-fi writers Boris and Arkady Strugatsky. The Strugatskys also wrote Roadside Picnic - a tale of post apocalyptic scavengers that was a major influence on the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games.
The game is described as a "character-driven, non-linear game with multiple endings" and looks - to us at least - like it might be a 3D point-and-click style adventure.
New Release Date Announced for Dead Mountaineer's Hotel [Lighthouse Interactive]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink