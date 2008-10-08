Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Dead Rising Wii: February 2009

Jury's still out on Dead Rising Wii. Capcom's heart is in the right place, but you take away the hordes of zombies and replace them with pairs of zombies and you're taking away what made the game special. But what do we know. We're cantankerous, gin-soaked old sods. You lot can make up your own mind on the game, starting with Japan, where - it's been revealed today (along with the game's map/scale) - the game will be released in February 2009. Seeing as the original did such good business in the West, US & PAL versions can't be far behind.

Famitsu [via [email protected]]

