Dead Rising Wii, Still Painfully Empty

Ten killed? Are there even ten zombies in this entire game? A new batch of Dead Rising Wii has been released, showing off things like the in-game attacks with a fire extinguisher and guitar, but not showing hoards of zombies.

GALLERY











END

The game will be out next February — hopefully it will bring more than a zombie carpool with it.

目につくものすべてが武器になる？ 『デッドライジング ゾンビのいけにえ』 [Famitsu]