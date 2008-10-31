Dead Rising Wii, Still Painfully Empty

Ten killed? Are there even ten zombies in this entire game? A new batch of Dead Rising Wii has been released, showing off things like the in-game attacks with a fire extinguisher and guitar, but not showing hoards of zombies.
The game will be out next February — hopefully it will bring more than a zombie carpool with it.
目につくものすべてが武器になる？ 『デッドライジング ゾンビのいけにえ』 [Famitsu]
