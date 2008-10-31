Dead Space: Downfall To Air On Encore Action Sunday

Did you love Dead Space, but not enough to shell out $15 for a DVD version of the animated film tie-in Dead Space: Downfall? Well if you receive Starz's Encore Action channel from your cable provider then you're in luck, as the full animated feature will be making its world television premier this Sunday, November 2nd, at 10PM Eastern and Pacific.

"We are thrilled to have the world television premiere of Dead Space: Downfall on Encore Action," said Nancy Silverstone, vice president of program acquisitions for Starz Entertainment. "The feature sets a new standard for animated horror that our audience will love. It provides the story thread from the comic books to the newly released game, using the background and sound design from the game and the same artistic spirit of the comic book series."

The feature starts up where the Dead Space comic books left off, leading up to the beginning of the video game storyline. If anything, it's bound to be 10 times more entertaining that anything else on television late on a Sunday evening, and there's also DVR in case it airs past your bedtime.

ENCORE ACTION PRESENTS WORLD TV PREMIERE OF DEAD SPACE: DOWNFALL

Feature-Length Animated Movie Produced By Starz Media's Film Roman And Released in Tandem With the Highly Anticipated Electronic Arts Game

Englewood, Colo., October 30, 2008 - Starz Entertainment presents the world television premiere of Dead Space: Downfall, which will air on Encore Action Sunday, Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. (ET/PT). The film, developed by Starz Media's Film Roman (Starz Entertainment's sister company), is a feature-length animated movie based on the highly anticipated game "Dead Space" from Electronic Arts that was released on Oct. 14. The movie was released on DVD by Starz Media's Anchor Bay Entertainment on Oct. 28, just in time for Halloween.

"We are thrilled to have the world television premiere of Dead Space: Downfall on Encore Action," said Nancy Silverstone, vice president of program acquisitions for Starz Entertainment. "The feature sets a new standard for animated horror that our audience will love. It provides the story thread from the comic books to the newly released game, using the background and sound design from the game and the same artistic spirit of the comic book series."

The story begins with the Dead Space comic books. The feature picks up the plot where the original comic book series, written by Antony Johnston and illustrated by Ben Templesmith, ends and leads up to the beginning of the "Dead Space" game. The story focuses on the disturbing events aboard a futuristic mining spaceship, the USG Ishimura, after it pulls a mysterious artifact from a remote dig site on a planet in the far reaches of the galaxy. The artifact triggers the sudden invasion of a long-dormant alien presence, and the Ishimura crewmembers find themselves locked in a frantic struggle to survive.

Starz Entertainment, LLC, is a premium movie service provider operating in the United States. It offers 16 movie channels including the flagship Starz® and Encore® brands with approximately 17.4 million and 31.6 million subscribers respectively. Starz Entertainment airs more than 1,000 movies per month across its pay TV channels and offers advanced services including Starz HD, Encore HD, Starz On Demand, Encore On Demand, MoviePlex On Demand, Starz HD On Demand, Encore HD On Demand, MoviePlex HD On Demand, and Starz Play. Starz Entertainment (www.starz.com) is an operating unit of Starz, LLC, which is a controlled subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation, and is attributed to Liberty Entertainment Group, a tracking stock group of Liberty Media Corporation.