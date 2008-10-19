Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Dead Space Team Studied Car Wreck Victims


EA Redwood Shores wanted to get the carnage right in Dead Space, and like less gruesome subjects, it can be difficult to illustrate something you've never seen. Perhaps that's why dead bodies have looked silly or at least uninteresting in other games. So the Dead Space team studied pictures of car crash victims and war scenes to get it right.

"We knew this would be difficult to portray, because sometimes gore in games looks cheap and unrealistic," executive producer Glen Schofield told Edge. "Sure enough, the first few corpses that we did, just weren't convincing enough. I rejected them.

"This sounds horrible, but we had to go look at pictures of car accidents and war scenes and things like that because we had to get it right; we had to portray scenes of terrible carnage and realism. It's a big part of making that experience convincing."

I'd be interested to know where they got their photographs. I doubt they actually got shots from a medical examiner or other public authority — although it would be amazing (and one hell of an uproar) if they did. I saw some pretty disturbing things as a reporter — Brian saw lots more, for sure. It's not easy to look at that kind of stuff, much less pore over it to study the visual details. It's a hell of a job they had to do.

Dead Space Team Studied Car Crash Victims [Edge Online]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles