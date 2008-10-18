Deathsmiles Going HD For Xbox 360

Cave's side-scrolling loligoth shooter Deathsmiles — which I lovingly credit-fed at a Shibuya arcade last week — is coming to the Xbox 360 this Spring, at least in Japan. That's obviously great news to anyone needing a fix of girls shooting things in 2D, but Cave is doing the release one better with a sexy, high-def upgrade on the visuals.
According to the company's official blog, Deathsmiles for the 360 is going to see a serious resolution update in a "rearranged" mode, the first pics of which were released just prior to Tokyo Game Show. Now let's all chant "Please be region free. Please be region free."
今週は色々ありすぎて... [Cave Blog via Siliconera]
